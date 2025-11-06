Walker Hayes: Unplugged with Special Guest Shane McAnally at The Carson Center

× Expand The Carson Center Walker Hayes: Unpluggedwith Special Guest Shane McAnally

This event is a part of the Carson Concert Series, sponsored by Golden Eagle Distributing and Credit Bureau Systems.

When his hit song "Fancy Like" achieved viral success on TikTok and beyond, Walker Hayes' fan base expanded exponentially. His surge in popularity translated into sold-out shows everywhere and a global demand for his music. Now, Walker Hayes is embarking on an acoustic tour to share his life and music in a whole new way.

Walker Hayes Unplugged tour offers an intimate, acoustic experience where Walker takes the audience on a journey through the highs and lows of his life and career.

Through heartfelt storytelling and soul-stirring songs, Walker opens up about the moments that have shaped him – from personal triumphs to unimaginable heartbreak, from viral success to quiet family moments. This special evening peels back the curtain and invites fans into the heart of his story, one song at a time.

It’s more than a concert – it’s a conversation. A celebration of resilience, love, faith, and the messy, beautiful reality of life. Come laugh, cry, and connect with Walker in this unforgettable unplugged experience.

