Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Walking KY
$10 per person
We are walking 417 miles in two months across Kentucky! Join in as a team or solo every Wednesday May- July. All participants receive a weekly newsletter with helpful tips and information. All physical activity types count as “steps.” Meet up with the Extension team each week for Walking Wednesdays @ local parks. Participants will receive a Walking KY t-shirt. All ages are encouraged.
For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar