Walking KY

Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, La Grange, Kentucky 40031-8632

$10 per person

We are walking 417 miles in two months across Kentucky! Join in as a team or solo every Wednesday May- July. All participants receive a weekly newsletter with helpful tips and information. All physical activity types count as “steps.” Meet up with the Extension team each week for Walking Wednesdays @ local parks. Participants will receive a Walking KY t-shirt. All ages are encouraged.

For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Fitness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
