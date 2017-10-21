Walking with the Past

The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center and the Friends of the Ashland Cemetery are excited to again present Walking with the Past. This annual guided tour of the Ashland Cemetery will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 2pm and 4pm. Tickets are $12 and are now on sale at the Highlands Museum and the Ashland Cemetery Office.

During Walking with the Past history comes to life as reenactors portray significant figures and tell fascinating stories from Ashland’s past. Tour participants will get to “meet” notable people like Paul Blazer, the founder of Ashland Oil, and suffragist Mary Elliot Flanery, the first woman elected to the Kentucky General Assembly. Learn about the McCown brothers who fought on opposite sides of the Civil War. Hear the story of the infamous 1881 “Ashland Tragedy”, a brutal murder that made headlines across the country. Real life is more interesting than fiction, and that is definitely the case with many of the stories featured in Walking with the Past.

Parking for Walking with the Past will take place downtown, and participants will be shuttled from the Highlands Museum to the Ashland Cemetery. Complimentary cookies and hot cider will be served at the cemetery. Money raised from this event benefits the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, a 501c3 nonprofit regional history and children’s museum, and the restoration of historical grave markers in the Ashland Cemetery.

For more information call 606-329-8888 or visit highlandsmuseum.com.