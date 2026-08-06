I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas

× Expand Barter Theater Hippo @ The BCPAC

It’s Christmas time at the Cincinnati Zoo, and everyone eagerly anticipates the birth of Bella, the zoo’s first baby hippo. Seven-year-old Lois Jean, the zookeeper’s daughter, is especially excited—she’s counting on Bella to reunite her family in time for the holidays. Then the unexpected happens, and only one person can prevent tragedy. Will Santa arrive in time to save Bella—and Christmas?

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com