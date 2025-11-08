The War of 1812 in the West

Scott County Public Library 104 South Bradford Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

The War of 1812 in the West

The War of 1812 is often referred to as the Second War of Independence, as it was a conflict between the United States and Great Britain regarding U.S. maritime rights. Many Kentucky soldiers lost their lives in this conflict with casualties higher than all other states combined.

David Kirkpatrick, Assistant Director of the Mercer County Public Library and author of The War of 1812 in the West: From Fort Detroit to New Orleans, will be leading a discussion about the ultimate victory of American forces during the war.

For more information call 502-868-7585. 

502-868-7585
