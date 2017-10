Ward Hall Candlelight Tours

Ward Hall, completed in 1857, is considered one of the nation's finest Greek Revival-style mansions. Ward Hall's center hallway is dominated by a copy of George Peter Alexander Healey's 1860 portrait of Sallie Ward, a celebrated Kentucky belle of her day. Take a candlelight tour from 6-9 p.m

DEC 8-10, & 15-20

For more information visit wardhall.net