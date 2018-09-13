Warren County Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Annual used book sale sponsored by the Warren County Friends of the Library. The 13th is FOL members only night (you may join that night, all members receive one free book) from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On the 14th the sale is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the 15th the sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday the 16th is 'bag day' from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., we can supply a bag, you stuff it, all for $1.00 a bag.

For more information call (270) 784-2182 or visit warrenpl.org