Warren County Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Library Used Book Sale

Annual used book sale sponsored by the Warren County Friends of the Library. On the 15th, the sale will continue until 7:00 p.m., the remaining days the sale ends at 5:00 p.m. Sunday the 17th is 'bag day'. We supply the bag, you stuff it, all for $1.00 a bag. FOL members only night will be Thursday September 14th 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. You may join at the door that night to take full advantage of this preview sale.

For more information call (270) 784-2182 or visit warrenpl.org