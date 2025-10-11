× Expand Warrior Kids Fall Festival Info Graphic

Warrior Academy Fall Festival 2025

Date: Saturday, October 11th, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Warrior Academy – Madisonville, KY

Admission: FREE – Open to the public!

Get ready for a fun-filled autumn celebration at the Warrior Academy Fall Festival! Bring the whole family for a day packed with excitement, laughter, and community spirit.

What to Expect:

• Local Vendors – Shop unique items and support local businesses

• Food Trucks – Delicious bites for every craving

• Games & Activities – Fun for kids and adults alike

• Prizes & Giveaways – Win something special!

• Candy Stations – Sweet treats for everyone

• Fall Photo Ops – Capture the perfect seasonal picture

This is a FREE community event, so invite your friends, neighbors, and family! Whether you’re here for the games, the food, or just to soak up the festive fall vibes, there’s something for everyone.

For more information call (270) 697-3238.