Warsaw's River Days

Warsaw River Days is held on the banks of our Ohio River at our city park. It includes a fun run/walk on July 4th at 9am, Fourth of July parade at 1pm. Every night from July 4-July 6 is plenty of food and craft booths, live band each evening and inflatable fun for the kids...FREE.

Fireworks will be July 6th at 10pm.

For more information call 859-567-5900 or visit cityofwarsawky.org