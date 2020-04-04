× Expand Lacey Holleran Washington Art & Chocolate Festival

Enjoy the annual Washington Art and Chocolate Festival held in the historic Old Washington district of Maysville, KY. This festival boasts chocolate creations at every vendor booth, artisans, free museum entrances, music, food and Easter Bunny fun. The event is fun for all ages and there is truly something for every sweet tooth. Finish your Easter shopping early with us!

For more information call (606) 563-2596