Water Fowl and Habitats Hike at Mahr Park

Join us in exploring various freshwater habitats such as ponds, creeks, and wetland areas at Mahr Park Arboretum!

You may see frogs, ducks, insects, turtles, fish, and more.

Learn about how important various plants such as cattail and willow act as filters for our waterways.

Discover how wildlife and plants work together to maintain a healthy ecosystem!

Meet at the Welcome Center to begin the hike; closed-toe shoes and insect repellant are recommended.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com/