Water Lantern Festival Lexington

Jacobson Park 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40509

Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY!

Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.

As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water as we Light The Water together. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a night that you'll never forget.

Jacobson Park 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40509 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
