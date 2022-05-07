"Water's Extreme Journey" Exhibit at Kentucky Gateway Museum

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is opening a new exhibit about the journey water takes! The exhibit will be available through August 6 and the Museum is open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm.

For more information call 606.564.5865 or visit kygmc.org

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
606-564-5865
