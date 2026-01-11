Watercolor Bookmarks Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Watercolor Bookmarks Workshop Infographic
Get a mini-introduction to watercolor painting by creating three bookmarks in three different styles! Learn how to mark off empty (white) space using tape to make a geometric pattern, explore gradations and doodling with ink over watercolor, and then use gradations to make a landscape.
All materials will be provided. Class runs from 5:30pm - 7pm. Feel free to bring drinks or snacks. Participants should be 12 years old or over.
130 N. Seminary St
Madisonville, KY 42431
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com