Arts Association of Oldham County Watercolor Class with Laura Lenz Bowman

Watercolor techniques will be learned and explored along with use and function of different brushes and mixing colors with both tube and pan watercolor paint. Students may paint from a photo (preferably your own photo) of various subject matter including landscapes, cityscapes, still life or portraits. Using a grid or modified grid will be used to draw the image. No drawing experience is needed. Class size will be limited to 6 students to ensure individual attention and instruction. Instructor: Laura Lenz Bowman is a certified Art Teacher with a BA in Art and a Masters in Art Education from the University of Louisville. She has been a juried artist at Gallery 104 for nearly nine years. She retired from teaching in 2023 after teaching high school art for 6 years. Must register at www.aaooc.org.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/