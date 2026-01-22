Watercolor Paint your Pet in Historic Midway

× Expand Bluegrass Blog Watercolor workshop participant

It's furry friends & brushes during this vibrant watercolor workshop at Midway Art Studios!

~ Celebrate favorite furry friends while you explore watercolor at Midway Art Studio ~

Get your creative juices flowing as you capture the unique personality of your beloved pet (or ANY pet!) in watercolor during this beginner-friendly adult workshop. Your $35 ticket includes a hand-drawn sketch of the pet reference, all creative supplies, and instruction. Your experience at Midway Art Studio also includes refreshments from their signature mocktail bar.

Space is limited. Find us at 100 East Main St, 2nd floor above the Midway Boutique downtown in historic Midway. Stair only access to 2nd floor. No refund unless class is canceled.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops