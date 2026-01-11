Watercolor Workshop: Spring Wreath
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Workshop Information
🌸✨ Watercolor: Spring Wreath✨🌺
Try watercolors in this low risk, high impact project! If you’re a beginner, this workshop is perfect for you as you learn basic techniques as you paint an 8" X8" wreath. Keep it for yourself or give it as a gift! The design and skills would also scale up to make larger paintings or down to make smaller cards.
What You’ll Learn:
• How to use household objects to make wreaths
• Differences in watercolor brushes and the strokes they make
• How to choose colors
• Where to start when making layered designs
When: Tuesday, February 3, 2026. 5:30-7:00pm
Where: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary. Madisonville, KY
Cost: $25.00 (Includes all materials)
Skill Level: Beginner-friendly; no prior experience needed!
What’s Included:
• Access to 36 watercolors, brushes, paints, and paper
• One-on-one guidance from our skilled instructors
Don’t miss this opportunity to paint something beautiful!
🎟 Limited spots available! Reserve yours now!🌸
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com