Watercolor Workshop: Spring Wreath

🌸✨ Watercolor: Spring Wreath✨🌺

Try watercolors in this low risk, high impact project! If you’re a beginner, this workshop is perfect for you as you learn basic techniques as you paint an 8" X8" wreath. Keep it for yourself or give it as a gift! The design and skills would also scale up to make larger paintings or down to make smaller cards.

What You’ll Learn:

• How to use household objects to make wreaths

• Differences in watercolor brushes and the strokes they make

• How to choose colors

• Where to start when making layered designs

When: Tuesday, February 3, 2026. 5:30-7:00pm

Where: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary. Madisonville, KY

Cost: $25.00 (Includes all materials)

Skill Level: Beginner-friendly; no prior experience needed!

What’s Included:

• Access to 36 watercolors, brushes, paints, and paper

• One-on-one guidance from our skilled instructors

Don’t miss this opportunity to paint something beautiful!

🎟 Limited spots available! Reserve yours now!🌸

For more information call ​​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com