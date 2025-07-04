Waterfront Park Fourth of July

Celebrate Independence Day with Waterfront Park! On Friday, July 4, 2025, come to the Big Four Lawn for an evening of fun, music, and fireworks!

This year’s celebration will once again feature “Waterfront’s Most Talented,” a dynamic variety show, showcasing an exciting lineup of local and regional talent. Join Waterfront Park to see numerous musical acts, kid-friendly activities, food, drinks, and fireworks.

This is a free event open to the public made possible by Waterfront Park’s sponsors and donors.

For more information call (502) 574-3768 or visit ourwaterfront.org/annual-events/fourth-of-july-at-waterfront-park/