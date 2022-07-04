× Expand Cambium Marketing Waterfront Park Fourth of JulyMainstage Schedule: 5 p.m. - UAW Color Guard5:10 p.m. - Ripple Effects Awards Presentation 5:30 p.m. - DJ Always 6 p.m. - Casey Powell 7 p.m. - DJ Always 7:30 p.m. - Zaniah 8:30 p.m. - DJ Always9 p.m. - Freekbass 9:45 p.m. – Fireworks!

The Waterfront Park Fourth of July presented by the Marshall Family Foundation will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022 on the Waterfront Park Great Lawn and Harbor Lawn. The celebration will feature free musical entertainment, family activities, local food trucks, festival food and a professional fireworks display over the Ohio River.