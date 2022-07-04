Waterfront Park Fourth of July

to

Great Lawn at Waterfront Park 129 East River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Waterfront Park Fourth of July presented by the Marshall Family Foundation will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022 on the Waterfront Park Great Lawn and Harbor Lawn. The celebration will feature free musical entertainment, family activities, local food trucks, festival food and a professional fireworks display over the Ohio River.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
