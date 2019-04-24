Watoto Children's Choir Performing in Kentucky

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world, shining a light on the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each year, the choirs advocate for millions of African children currently orphaned by AIDS, poverty, and war. The experience of travelling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview. The choirs are part of the leadership training program of Watoto Child Care Ministries, which currently cares for more than 3,000 children living in family settings rather than an institution.

Along with energetic singing and dancing, the children will share inspiring stories of how their lives have been changed and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. The show is an expression of joy from children who have been rescued after losing one or both parents to live in one of three Watoto villages. Their stories are journeys from despair to hope and from fear to faith.

24- APR

Valley Creek Baptist Church @ 6:30 PM

4685 Springfield Road Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701

25- APR

Stanford Baptist Church @ 6:30 PM

204 Church Street Stanford, Ky. 40484

26- APR

Bates Memorial Baptist Church @ 6:30 PM

620 East Lampton Street Louisville, Ky. 40203

27- APR

The Driven Church @ 5 PM

100 Hobson Way Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701

28- APR

Grace Christian Church @ 8:30, 10, 11:30 AM, and 5:30 PM

1648 Lexington Road Georgetown, Ky. 40324

30- APR

Central Baptist Church @ 7 PM

101 West Lexington Avenue Winchester, Ky. 40391

For more information visit watoto.com/app/choir/calendar