× Expand Watts Home Center Watts Home Center Presents: 2023 Spring Home Projects Show

Watts Home Center Presents: 2023 Spring Home Projects Show

FREE admission

Meet experienced local contractors that can help turn dream projects into reality.

Donations will be accepted and will benefit Pillar, a nonprofit organization that provides support to people with disabilities by promoting opportunity, choice and connection to the community. Give at: pillarsupport.org/donate

For more information, please call 502.225.0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/