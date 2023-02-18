Watts Home Center Presents: 2023 Spring Home Projects Show

CityPlace Expo Center 112 South First Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE admission

Meet experienced local contractors that can help turn dream projects into reality.

Donations will be accepted and will benefit Pillar, a nonprofit organization that provides support to people with disabilities by promoting opportunity, choice and connection to the community. Give at: pillarsupport.org/donate

For more information, please call 502.225.0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
502.225.0870
