Wave 3 News Abbey Road on the River

Big Four Station Park Big Four Bridge , Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130

Wave 3 News Abbey Road on the River

Celebrate the 60’s at the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest Beatles-inspired music festival. The five day event will be held at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, IN over Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-29, 2017. More than 50 bands will perform, including Herman’s Hermit starring Peter Noone, Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon, The Grass Roots, The Family Stone, Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders, Ambrosia and Jake Clemons, the saxophonist from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

More information at arotr.com.

Big Four Station Park Big Four Bridge , Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130 View Map

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor

