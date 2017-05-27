Wave 3 News Abbey Road on the River

Celebrate the 60’s at the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest Beatles-inspired music festival. The five day event will be held at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, IN over Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-29, 2017. More than 50 bands will perform, including Herman’s Hermit starring Peter Noone, Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon, The Grass Roots, The Family Stone, Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders, Ambrosia and Jake Clemons, the saxophonist from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

More information at arotr.com.