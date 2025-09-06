Waveland Art Fair

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

The 11th Annual Waveland Art Fair will be held September 6 and 7. Juried artists display and sell beautiful jewelry, woodworking, baskets, pottery, paintings, metal work and much more. The artists are encircling the beautiful Waveland mansion. Food trucks are there for your enjoyment.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
