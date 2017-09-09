Waveland Art Fair

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Kentucky 40514

Waveland Art Fair

Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington will hold its 4th annual Waveland Art Fair on Sept. 9-10, 2017. The fair will feature artists displaying their work. Food and wine vendors will also be at the park. Children’s activities sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society will be available throughout the weekend.

The fair will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

Admission includes a tour of the mansion.

For more information call 859-272-3611

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Kentucky 40514
859-272-3611
