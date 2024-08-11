× Expand Kentucky State Park Photo Waveland State Historic Site Car Cruise

Waveland Car Cruise

Car enthusiasts are invited to the Waveland's Car Cruise! Antique and special vehicles are polished to perfection and displayed around the stately mansion and grounds. It is free to admire the cars on display! $15 registration for car owners, trophy for the winner and food trucks on site. Call 859-727-3611 for details.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov