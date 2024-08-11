Waveland Car Cruise

to

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Waveland Car Cruise

Car enthusiasts are invited to the Waveland's Car Cruise! Antique and special vehicles are polished to perfection and displayed around the stately mansion and grounds. It is free to admire the cars on display! $15 registration for car owners, trophy for the winner and food trucks on site. Call 859-727-3611 for details.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
History, Outdoor
8592723611
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Waveland Car Cruise - 2024-08-11 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Waveland Car Cruise - 2024-08-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Waveland Car Cruise - 2024-08-11 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Waveland Car Cruise - 2024-08-11 13:00:00 ical