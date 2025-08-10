Waveland Car Cruise
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Waveland Car Cruise
Calling all car enthusiasts to the Waveland Car Cruise to enter their prized possession, polish them to perfection, and put them on display for everyone to admire. Cars are parked all over the stately mansion and beautiful grounds of Waveland State Historic Site.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov
