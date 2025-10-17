Waveland after Dark
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Waveland Mansion
Waveland after Dark
“Waveland After Dark” gives visitors an opportunity to wander through the mansion in the evening hours. Costumed interpreters are in every room to answer questions and guide visitors. All of Waveland’s Victorian mourning custom artifacts such as hair jewelry, mourning clothing, etc. are displayed and also Milliard Funeral Home's 19th century cast iron Fisk Casket. Reservations not required.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov