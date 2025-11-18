× Expand Kentucky State Park Photo Family Parlor at Christmas

Waveland Holiday Tea

The Waveland Christmas Teas at Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington, Kentucky, offer a festive afternoon of holiday cheer in a beautifully decorated 1848 mansion. Guests enjoy a three-course tea service—including savories, scones with lemon curd, and desserts—served by docents in period attire, along with a guided tour of the historic home.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov