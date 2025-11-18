Waveland Holiday Tea
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Kentucky State Park Photo
Family Parlor at Christmas
The Waveland Christmas Teas at Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington, Kentucky, offer a festive afternoon of holiday cheer in a beautifully decorated 1848 mansion. Guests enjoy a three-course tea service—including savories, scones with lemon curd, and desserts—served by docents in period attire, along with a guided tour of the historic home.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov