Waveland's 100th Anniversary Celebration

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
In 1924, Kentucky's General Assembly created a park commission led by Willard Rouse Jillson to seek out suitable park sites of unusual natural significance or with important state or national history. Our state park system includes 45 parks and historic sites and one interstate park. Waveland State Historic Site is celebrating our 100th Anniversary with a Tea on Saturday, September 28. Enjoy a 3-course luncheon and listen to several speakers who will talk about the history of Waveland and how unique Waveland is. $40 per person.
For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov