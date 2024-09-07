Waveland's Annual Art Fair

to

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Waveland's Annual Art Fair

The 10th Annual Waveland Art Fair will be held September 7 and 8. Juried artists display and sell beautiful jewelry, woodworking, baskets, pottery, paintings, metal work and much more. The artists are circling the beautiful Waveland mansion. Food trucks are there for your enjoyment. $5 admission

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, History
8592723611
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Waveland's Annual Art Fair - 2024-09-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Waveland's Annual Art Fair - 2024-09-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Waveland's Annual Art Fair - 2024-09-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Waveland's Annual Art Fair - 2024-09-07 10:00:00 ical