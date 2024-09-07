× Expand Kentucky State Park Photo The Gourd Patch

Waveland's Annual Art Fair

The 10th Annual Waveland Art Fair will be held September 7 and 8. Juried artists display and sell beautiful jewelry, woodworking, baskets, pottery, paintings, metal work and much more. The artists are circling the beautiful Waveland mansion. Food trucks are there for your enjoyment. $5 admission

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov