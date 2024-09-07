Waveland's Annual Art Fair
to
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
×
Kentucky State Park Photo
The Gourd Patch
Waveland's Annual Art Fair
The 10th Annual Waveland Art Fair will be held September 7 and 8. Juried artists display and sell beautiful jewelry, woodworking, baskets, pottery, paintings, metal work and much more. The artists are circling the beautiful Waveland mansion. Food trucks are there for your enjoyment. $5 admission
For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, History