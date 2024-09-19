Waveland State Historic Site Special-Tea

to

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Waveland’s Special-Tea is a tea with a guest speaker. Enjoy traditional Waveland Tea food and learn about Emilie Todd Helm, Mary Lincoln’s half-sister. Stuart Sanders from the Kentucky Historical Society will present an interesting program about Emilie and the Todd family.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Food & Drink, History
8592723611
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Waveland State Historic Site Special-Tea - 2024-09-19 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Waveland State Historic Site Special-Tea - 2024-09-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Waveland State Historic Site Special-Tea - 2024-09-19 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Waveland State Historic Site Special-Tea - 2024-09-19 11:00:00 ical