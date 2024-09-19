Waveland State Historic Site Special-Tea
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Waveland’s Special-Tea is a tea with a guest speaker. Enjoy traditional Waveland Tea food and learn about Emilie Todd Helm, Mary Lincoln’s half-sister. Stuart Sanders from the Kentucky Historical Society will present an interesting program about Emilie and the Todd family.
For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov
Food & Drink, History