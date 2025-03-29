Waveland Tea - Revolutionary War Songs
Waveland Tea - Revolutionary War Songs
Join Jon Hagee as he performs Revolutionary War Songs at Waveland's Tea and Talk event. Enjoy a 3 course tea in the historic Bryan mansion. This is a 250Lex event!
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov
