Waveland Tea Tuesday

Waveland State Historic Site invites guests to enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea in the mansion every Tuesday at 2 pm. Waveland serves two different Elmwood Inn teas and three courses including savories, scones and lemon curd, and desserts. Guests are served by docents in 19th century dress. A tour of the mansion is also included. Reservations are required, please call the park at 859-272-3611 to book a table.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov