Waveland Tea Tuesday

Waveland State Historic Site offers a delightful weekly tradition known as "Tea Tuesdays," where guests can enjoy a three-course afternoon tea in the elegant 19th-century mansion. Each session includes savory bites, scones with lemon curd, seasonal desserts, and a selection of Elmwood Inn teas, all served by docents dressed in period attire. After tea, visitors are treated to a guided tour of the historic home, providing a charming blend of culinary indulgence and historical insight.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov