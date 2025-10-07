× Expand Kentucky State Park Photo Fisk Casket at Waveland

Waveland Tea Tuesday

During the month of October, Waveland State Historic Site displays Victorian mourning custom artifacts throughout the mansion. Enjoy a unique experience learning about the morbid Victorian mourning customs and also the three-course tea that including savories, scones and lemon curd, and desserts. Waveland serves two different Elmwood Inn teas. Historic interpreters are dressed in black mourning attire. Reservations are required.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov