Waveland Tuesday Tea

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Waveland Tuesday Tea

Waveland State Historic Site invites guests to enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea in the mansion every Tuesday at 2 pm. Waveland serves 3 courses: 2 different Elmwood Inn teas and 4 savories, 2 scones and lemon curd, and 4 desserts. Guests are served by docents in 19th century dress. A tour of the mansion is also included. Reservations are required, please call the park at 859-272-3611 to book a table.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Food & Drink, History
8592723611
