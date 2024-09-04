Wednesday night comedy open mic

Join us every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at The Caravan Comedy Club on Bardstown Road for our comedy open mic.

We welcome new comics, established comics, out-of-town comics and special guests to make you laugh.

Tickets are $5 at www.TheCaravan2017.com or at the door.

You can also sign up for a spot on stage by emailing TheCaravan2017@gmail.com.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from Sep 4, 2024 to Sep 3, 2025 and happens every:

Wednesdays: 7:30pm - 9:30pm Timezone: EDT

For more information call 5027248311

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
