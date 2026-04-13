× Expand Weekly Trivia Night at Mellotone | Thursdays | Cincinnati Weekly Trivia Night at Mellotone | Thursdays | Cincinnati

Test your knowledge and gather your team for Trivia Night at Mellotone, hosted every Thursday with Last Call Trivia.

Trivia Night at Mellotone is a weekly tradition built around good questions, great drinks, and a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned trivia competitor or just in it for fun, this is an easy, social way to spend a Thursday night in Over-the-Rhine.

What to expect:

- Live-hosted trivia by Last Call Trivia

- Weekly Thursday games

- A wide range of question categories-from pop culture and history to music, sports, and surprises

- Craft beer brewed in-house, plus a full cocktail menu

- Food available throughout the night

- A relaxed but competitive vibe-come to win or just to play along

Mellotone's taproom is designed for gathering, making Trivia Night a natural fit. Grab a table, order a round, and settle in for an evening that rewards curiosity, teamwork, and quick thinking.

Trivia is free to play and open to all. Teams are encouraged, but solo players are always welcome. Arrive early to claim your spot, especially on busy nights.

Every Thursday

Mellotone Beer Project

Cincinnati, OH (Over-the-Rhine)

Make Trivia Night at Mellotone part of your weekly routine-where great drinks, good company, and friendly competition come together.

Date and Time: On Thu, 16 Apr 2026 19:00 - Thu, 16 Apr 2026 21:00

Venue details: Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Community