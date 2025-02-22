× Expand cs Your Weight Matters Louisville

Struggling with weight? You’re not alone. We’re here to help.

Navigating your weight and health journey can feel overwhelming, frustrating and isolating. But you don’t have to face it alone! Your Weight Matters Louisville is designed to give you the support, information and resources you need to take control of your health—without judgement.

At this free 4-hour event, you’ll hear from leading experts in weight management, nutrition and mental health who will address common struggles and provide strategies to help you. You’ll also enjoy a free brunch and connect with people who understand your experiences.

Sessions include:

Why are we gaining weight, and why is it so difficult to lose weight and keep it off?

– presented by Angela Fitch, MD, FACP, FOMA

Finding An Eating Strategy That Works For YOU

– presented by Ariana Wood, MS, RD, LDN

Managing the Stress without the Calories

– presented by Paul Davidson, PhD

Understanding Your Treatment Options

– presented by Angela Fitch, MD, FACP, FOMA

Space is limited!

For more information or to reserve your spot call 800-717-3117 or visit yourweightmatters.com/louisville