Welcome Coach Pat Kelsey: Operation ReviVILLE

L’s up as we welcome Coach Pat Kelsey to the Frazier History Museum on Tuesday, September 17. Another Cardinals chapter begins as Coach Kelsey prepares for his debut this fall, declaring U of L basketball is back!

Coach Kelsey will join us for a discussion and questions. Some of those questions will come from iconic media names who know Cards basketball, including Van Vance, Paul Rogers, Russ Brown, and Bob Valvano. This as we also celebrate our new exhibition Flashback: Louisville Media Through the Years.

Moderators Andy Treinen and Rachel Platt will try to keep up with Coach Kelsey, and Andy has a secret to reveal about his connection to the coach!

Thanks to our sponsors, Larry Benz, the founder of ProRehab, and Bill Stone, a former U of L Trustee and the president of Louisville Plate Glass Company, a division of Aldora.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Tuesday, September 17

Frazier History Museum

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Admission: $25 (Frazier Members: $20)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org