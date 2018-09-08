wellRED Comedy Tour at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

wellRED Comedy Tour at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

TRAE CROWDER (The Liberal Redneck), DREW MORGAN and COREY RYAN FORRESTER are stand-up comedy and writing partners hailing from Tennessee and Georgia. The trio have been touring nationally to over one hundred sold out clubs and theatres in support of their best-selling book, Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta the Dark (Simon & Schuster 2016).

wellRED Comedy Tour: From Dixie With Love, is about celebrating everything great about the South and telling stories from a place of love. It’s about dancing to country music at a gay wedding. It’s about loving your neighbor whether you have the same religion, skin color, or sexual preference, as long as they cheer for the same college football team (Go Vols!). From Dixie With Love is about leaving behind bigotry, but remembering the fried okra

.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

