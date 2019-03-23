Wendell Foster Half Marathon at Smothers Park

The Inaugural Wendell Foster Half Marathon will offer a flat and fast route of Owensboro, KY. The 13.1-mile race will be fully supported including full and partial road closures. The race will start and finish on the downtown riverfront by beautiful Smothers Park.

Cooler March temperatures will be perfect for the half marathon distance. Eight water stations will be conveniently placed along the course and the race will be professionally timed. Huge finisher medals will be given to those that complete the course. Plus, prize money will be awarded to the top competitors.

For more information visit wendellfoster.org/event/halfmarathon/