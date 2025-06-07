WesBanco Kentucky History Day

FREE

Get ready to celebrate Kentucky’s 233rd Birthday! Join us for an unforgettable day packed with vibrant festivities that showcase the best of what makes our state extraordinary. Dive into the rich tapestry of Kentucky’s culture through a variety of activities that highlight our tourism, arts, heritage, and history!

Experience the heart and soul of Kentucky with captivating living history demonstrations, engaging performances, and interactive exhibits that will transport you through time. This is more than just a celebration—it's a sensory exploration of our unique identity!

Mark your calendar and prepare for a fun-filled schedule of events featuring the Department of Parks, Kentucky Heritage Council, Kentucky Historical Society, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities Council, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s KY Proud Program, Kentucky Artisan Center, and so much more. Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of Kentucky’s legacy and future! Come join the fun!

For more information, please call 502.782.4144 or visit history.ky.gov/events