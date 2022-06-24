West Kentucky 4-H Cloverbud Camp

West Kentucky 4-H Camp 600 4-H Camp Drive, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Giddy up Cloverbuds! 

The West KY 4-H Cloverbud camp will be held June 24-26th, 2022 in Dawson Springs, KY! 

Classes include cooking, canoeing, crafts, fishing, low ropes, nature, recreation, and swimming. 

For Cloverbuds (5-8 years old) the cost is $135, for adults/teens (16 & older) the cost is $100. 

Registration due to your County Extension Office by Friday, May 13th. 

Adult(s) must have a background check with County Extension Office.

For more information call 270.797.8758 or visit westkentucky4hcamp.com

Info

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Parents
270.797.8758
please enable javascript to view
