West Kentucky 4-H Cloverbud Camp

Giddy up Cloverbuds!

The West KY 4-H Cloverbud camp will be held June 24-26th, 2022 in Dawson Springs, KY!

Classes include cooking, canoeing, crafts, fishing, low ropes, nature, recreation, and swimming.

For Cloverbuds (5-8 years old) the cost is $135, for adults/teens (16 & older) the cost is $100.

Registration due to your County Extension Office by Friday, May 13th.

Adult(s) must have a background check with County Extension Office.

For more information call 270.797.8758 or visit westkentucky4hcamp.com