West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market

West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market

Calling all collectors, purveyors, and antique/vintage lovers! The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market will be held in Madisonville at the West Kentucky Archery Complex on June 27th and 28th. Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission is proud to host the event and showcase quality antique and vintage dealers from across the region.

“There will be a wide variety of items available for shoppers, including vintage advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware, and more,” said Colbi Ferguson, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Communications Director.

“This event is being held in conjunction with the Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Executive Director. “The location of this Antique and Vintage Market falls right in the middle of the 150 – mile Highway 41 Sale providing a strategic opportunity for the vendors as well as shoppers.”

The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage market will be open free to the public. “With price points for all budgets, we invite you to come out and shop!” said Ferguson.

Held rain or shine. For additional information, call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171. The West Kentucky Archery Complex is located at 3100 Grapevine Rd. in Madisonville, KY.

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com