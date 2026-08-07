× Expand City of Madisonville Disc Golf at Madisonville City Park

West Kentucky Disc Golf Trail Series - Stop #8 - Madisonville

Join the West Kentucky Disc Golf Trail Series as it makes its eighth stop at Madisonville City Park! This PDGA C-Tier tournament features two competitive rounds in a single day, welcoming players of all skill levels to compete for prizes, series points, and year-end standings. Whether you're playing or spectating, enjoy a full day of exciting disc golf action hosted by Strong Side Disc Golf.

For more information call 270-821-4171.