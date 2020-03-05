× Expand WMCC Volume 6: The Golden Age

West Main Crafting Co. Volume 6 Launch Event

Join West Main Crafting Co. as they debut their spring cocktail menu — Volume 6: The Golden Age! The new book pays homage to the gilded age of cocktail culture with iconic cocktails and lesser-known gems. Visitors will find a number of house classics as well as long-forgotten cocktails sure to surprise. Volume 6 also features an expanded barrel-aged cocktail section all aged in-house and a dramatically expanded absinthe selection.

West Main is known for their innovative bar program as well as their stunning, educational cocktail “menus.” Featuring full-color photos as well as detailed descriptions for every cocktail, Volume 6 will be the first published in hardcover. Come be one of the first to see what’s new!

For more information call (859) 618-6318.