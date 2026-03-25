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Western Kentucky Beer Festival

📅 Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 Location: Mahr Park Arboretum, Barn B, Madisonville, KY

🎟 FREE EVENT – No Tickets Required!

Get ready for an afternoon of craft beer, delicious food, and fun for the whole family! The Western KY Beer Festival is back, bringing together some of the best breweries in the region (and a few of our friends from outside the region) for a laid-back, community-focused celebration of great beer and good times. This beer fest is designed to help support the actions of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers thanks to each of our participating breweries!

🍺 Participating Breweries:

✅ Awry Brewing

✅ Country Boy Brewing

✅ Henderson Brewing Company

✅ Hopkinsville Brewing Company

✅ HubHaus

✅ The Brew Bridge

✅ Tradewater Brewing Company

🍻 All beer pours will be 8oz pours for $5 at all breweries!

🌮🍔 Food Trucks & Treats:

🍔 Jus' Burgers – Fresh, juicy burgers made to order

🌮 Vansauwa's Tacos & Vegan Eats – Tacos, Caribbean flavors & vegan-friendly options

🍩 Little Bitty Donuts – Fresh, hot mini donuts

💪 Stein Holding Competition!

Think you have what it takes? Put your strength to the test in our Stein Holding Competition and claim bragging rights!

🐶 Family & Dog-Friendly Event!

Bring the whole family – including your furry friends! While this is a free event, all adults wishing to enjoy craft beer must be 21+, present a valid ID, and receive a wristband.

🎨 NEW for 2026 - Craft Vendors

We are working on a lineup of curated craft vendors. If you're interested, please message us the WKY Beer Fest page directly.

📢 Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and get ready for an amazing day of craft beer, food, and fun!

For more information follow on Facebook: Western Kentucky Beer Festival